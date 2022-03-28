County Line can host your private event

We are headed right for graduation, family reunion, and even wedding season!

If you are looking for a spot to host your event, look no further. New Mexico Living took a look into all that County Line has to offer you on your big day, treat yourself and all your guests to a legendary barbecue experience. You can get a variety of packages that includes their delicious menu with excellent quality food. With the capacity to host 150 at one time, this is the space to hold your events.

To find out more and schedule your event, click here.