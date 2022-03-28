New Mexico Kidney Foundation talks National Kidney Month

March is known as Nationa Kidney Month.

The New Mexico Kidney Foundation is dedicated to raising awareness about kidney disease through education, research and philanthropic projects. Tim Armer with the foundation joined New Mexico Living to give us more knowledge on kidney disease and how it has impacted New Mexicans. Armer breaks down the data and statistics on kidney disease and the factors that play into the problem.

