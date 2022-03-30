Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central New Mexico & Honeywell host Bowl For Kids’ Sake

Providing high quality one-on-one mentoring services in New Mexico.

Angela Reed Padilla and Ryan Matthews joined New Mexico Living to give us all the details about the organizations and to discuss their upcoming fundraiser. They can mentor children in the age range from 6 to 18 at Big Brothers Big Sisters, to create a social connection and work closely with each individual to help them throughout their lives. They have partnered with Honeywell to help out with their big event and stand behind the mission.

‘Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2022′ is coming up and is “Star Wars” themed, you can get teams together at Holiday Bowl to help raise money and have fun. It will take place on April 16 starting at 11 a.m.