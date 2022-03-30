Chris Kill discusses his CD release

A local musician has a new music project.

Chris Kill joined New Mexico Living to talk more about his writing and recording process for his latest album and his upcoming release party. Known for ‘Best Rock Album’ at the 2010 New Mexico Music Awards you won’t want to miss his CD release party for his latest album titled, ‘My Favorite Bar.’

You can join him at Green Jeans on Saturday, April 2 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to check out his release party. Watch as he puts on a beautiful show for us.