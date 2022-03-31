Keep Albuquerque Beautiful | CABQ Solid Waste Management are going to clean up the city

They are getting involved to clean up our city.

April is the second year in a row that the city of Albuquerque will be hosting their ‘One Albuquerque Cleanup Month’, which focuses on getting people together to clean up the trash that is around their neighborhoods. Their goal is to make the city a cleaner place for all. Matthew Whelan Director for the City’s Solid Waste Department stopped by New Mexico Living to talk more about their big clean-up month. They break the city into four parts and take each Saturday starting on April 9 to clean each section of the city by taking volunteers and the team to help out.

You can join them every Saturday in April from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. remember to sign up the Wednesday before each event, the full list can be found here.

To get involved and sign up for your team, click here.