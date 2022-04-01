Wise and Well with Dr. Stevie DeJuan Springer | Eat This Instead of This

It might be time to make the switch.

We all know eating clean can seem like a challenge, going from processed foods to whole is a different world and you might not know where to start. We had Dr. Stevie Dejuan Springer stop by New Mexico Living to help out and give some advice on what to eat instead of processed foods. He is also going to break down the importance of choosing whole foods over the processed ones and how to start the transition for your body.

To find more tips and send Dr. Stevie some questions, click here.