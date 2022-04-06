Animal Humane New Mexico partners for annual event

In New Mexico we all love pets. This is the mission behind a day of giving hosted by many animal welfare organizations in the state.

This mission has created an opportunity for these organizations to come together and highlight all of the work that they do. Madison Beets PR & Media Manager for Animal Humane NM and Murad Kirdar Public and Business Relations Officer for Santa Fe Animal Shelter stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about the pet of the week and the event coming up.

Munch is a 3-year old American Pit Bull cross, who is a very smart boy and enjoys training with some cheese. He also makes new friends easily and he enjoyed Monica’s company. You can join these organizations on April 11 for NMLuvsPets Giving Day to bring awareness and help animals in need.

To find out more information, click here.