Joy Junction discusses changes

Offering help to the homeless. Joy Junction is an emergency homeless shelter that has been helping individuals for decades.

The commitment they have for the community has not changed but our community has. Elma Reynalds Executive Director joined New Mexico Living to discuss the changes that have happened for Joy Junction. Over the last two years, they have offered to help throughout the most difficult time everyone has faced. They have been able to offer on-site testing and spaces for those who have been affected by COVID-19. With the recent change of New Mexico marijuana being legalized, Joy Junction wanted to remind everyone that they have a zero-tolerance policy for both drugs and alcohol unless you are a patient.

To learn more or help out the organization, click here.