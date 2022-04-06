National walking day with American Heart Association-New Mexico

Helping New Mexicans lead longer and healthier lives. Currently, heart disease is the leading cause of death in America.

The American Heart Association of New Mexico is dedicated to reducing the rates of diagnoses to ensure equitable health in all communities. They work with a number of organizations to assist with research and share some lifesaving resources. Sherri Wells and Season Elliott stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the mission and national walking day on April 6.

They are also hosting a lunch event on April 19 to bring visibility to the survivors of New Mexico. For more information visit www.heart.org/en/affiliates/new-mexico/new-mexico.