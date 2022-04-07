April update from Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce

The AHCC works effortlessly to promote economic development, enhance economic opportunities, and provide business education to Hispanic and many small-owned businesses in Albuquerque. They always have a lot going on and they stopped by to give an update on events going on in April.

Shannon Jacques and Synthia Jaramillo stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about the upcoming summit and other events in April. This month they will be co-hosting the 2022 Energy Summit and this exciting event is something that you do not want to miss. The event will be on April 21 and 22 at the La Fonda on the Plaza in Santa, NM where companies from around the country will join to discuss some topics about issues in energy transition and more.

To learn more about this event and all the AHCC has going on, click here.