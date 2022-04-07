The Organ Trail informs on kidney donation

They are on a mission to talk about the importance of kidney donation. A living kidney donor is riding his bicycle across America to share his story.

Mark Scotch decided to make a life-saving decision by donating one of his kidneys after an eye-opening conversation with a complete stranger in a Louisiana bar. Scotch took on the challenge of riding over 13,000 miles across the country to bring awareness to this cause. Pat O’Brien a potential kidney recipient and Scotch joined New Mexico Living to talk about their experiences and what this cause means for them. If you know someone who can donate to O’Brien, visit www.nkr.org/ael842 to see if you are eligible.

For more information and to learn more, click here.