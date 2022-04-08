NM Luvs Pets event by Animal Humane New Mexico

We have learned that New Mexico loves pets!

New Mexico loves pets so much that they have coordinated a whole day of giving that will provide benefits for all animal welfare organizations across the state. This day was created to have New Mexico’s animal welfare organizations to come together and highlight all of the good work they do for our animals. PR and Media Manager for Animal Humane New Mexico stopped by New Mexico Living with a furry friend to talk about NM Luvs Pets day.

You check out the event on April 11 for the 2nd annual NM Luv Pets day where you can see many pets and drop off donations.

To learn more and check out all the adoptable pets, click here.