SWEAT Bootcamp wants to get your summer ready

Summer is not that far away, this might be the time to make sure you are looking your best.

Sometimes we think we need a large home gym, working out in the heat, or getting a membership. The good news is we have personal trainer and owner of SWEAT Bootcamp Kimberly Lynn Samborski join New Mexico Living to give us all the health tips and tricks needed to reach your summer goal.

Kimberly and Monica show you some full-body movement workouts that you can do anywhere and best of all anytime.

