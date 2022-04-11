APS Education Foundation outstanding teacher Chris Speck

The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit for Albuquerque Public Schools to help students reach their full potential.

This foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers to showcase the dedication, hard work, and impact that they have made on their students. Garfield Middle School Science Teacher Chris Speck stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss his work in the classroom.

His journey of teaching started at a young age when he wanted to make classes more interesting for all who are involved, Speck says the drive is to be as effective and impactful as possible. He is currently working on a project called, Next Generation of Middle School Biology that has students analyze DNA and more as he explains.

Chris Speck has the passion that he brings to his students every day.