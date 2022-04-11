APS Education Foundation outstanding teacher Keri Banach

The APS Education Foundation is a non-profit to enhance learning opportunities to help students reach their full potential.

Each year the foundation recognizes three outstanding teachers that work hard to make sure their students are able to reach success with the programs they have created. Sandia High School Graphic Design Teacher Kerri Banach Osbourne stopped by New Mexico Living to talk about her work and highlight her graphic design club.

Osbourne started off as a fashion designer but wanted a change. That is when her sister suggested substitute teaching. That is when she found out her background led her to start teaching graphic design. Where she created the project called “Screen Print.” This offers opportunities for her students in many ways as she explains.

She loves being able to share her talents and it is a rewarding opportunity for all her students.