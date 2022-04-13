Animal Humane New Mexico, dog bite prevention and more

Animal Humane New Mexico offers help to homeless pets. If you are looking for a furry friend this is the place to look.

Madison Beets PR and Media Manager stopped by New Mexico Living to show off the pet of the week and more. Today we have Richie. He is one-year-old with a good amount of energy who knows a few tricks and would like to learn more. If you are interested in adoption you will need to make an appointment for the main location. The westside location is offering walk-ins.

This week is national prevention dog bite week, Beets explains it is important because there are more than four million bite incidents per year. It is often due to many different reasons and the best way to notice any issues is through body language.

If you are interested in Richie or other adoptable pets, visit animalhumanenm.org/.