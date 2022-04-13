New Mexico Museum of Natural History has a new exhibit

New Mexico Museum of Natural History has preserved and interpreted the distinctive natural and scientific hertage of our state. They do this by collecting, research, and showing various exibits.

They have a new exibit that talks about man’s best friend and if you haven’t had a chance to see it, let New Mexico Living tell you all about it. Misty Carty Early Childhood and Traveling Exhibit Educator is giving the details about ‘Dogs, A Science Tail.’ This limited time exhibit runs until May 1, 2022. It will offer a thrilling and interactive experience that will explore how dogs think, bonds, and more.

For more information and tickets, visit www.nmnaturalhistory.org/.