Siembra Leadership High School has a ‘circle of support’

Helping students think like an entrepreneur. That is the goal of Siembra Leadership High School.

They are located in downtown Albuquerque with a focus on helping students think and act with an entrepreneurial mindset, students are coached and mentored through the whole process of launching their own small business. Siembra hopes their students will become business owners someday through the program. Carlos Contreras Entrepreneurial coach at Siembra High School stopped by New Mexico Living to give the breakdown of the school and the ‘circle of support they offer.’

For more information, visit siembraabq.org/.