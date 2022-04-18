Kona Ice wants you to ‘chill out’ for Tax Day!

You should chill out! Kona Ice of Albuquerque offers a memorable shaved-ice experience with a tropical twist.

If you haven’t tried Kona Ice this might be your time to see if their shaved ice can help you cool down during tax day. The company is hosting a community event called ‘Chill Out Day’ happening on April 18 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 10600 Coors Bypass NW. There will be free Kona Ice available. Test out the ‘Flavorwave’ to create your best-tasting snow cone.

To get your try at shaved ice, visit www.kona-ice.com/local-site/kona-ice-of-albuquerque/.