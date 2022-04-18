Marc Whitmore discusses Grammy and more￼

Grammy award-winning talent has come to the Land of Enchantment. Marc Whitmore is a recording engineer, mixer, and producer based out of Santa Fe, NM. Whitmore stopped by New Mexico Living to discuss the work he is doing here and what drew him to move to New Mexico. His career started with a love for music in his teen years and evolved over time into a successful adventure.

Attending the Grammys was surreal when Whitmore found out that he had won. The motivation for moving to Santa Fe was because Whitemore and his wife fell in love with the place and the local musicians are something he is looking forward to working with. “There is a different scene I am branching out too” says Whitemore. To check out his work, visit www.marcwhitmoresound.com/.