NM Young Actors bring Mary Poppins Jr. to the stage

An all-time favorite is hitting the theatre stage. New Mexico Young Actors has a mission to present an appreciation of theater in our region through performances of plays and musicals that are for children by children.

They are working to premier a production of a classic, titled Mary Poppins Jr. The junior version is going to be a condensed version of the musical where you can still experience all the top hits and Broadway musical hits. Kara Hall actress discussed how she has been taking on this lead role. She describes it as an empowering role.

If you are interested in catching a live show, you can check it out at the KiMo Theatre. The show will run on April 23 and 24 at 2 p.m., click here for tickets.