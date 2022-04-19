Working to keep health care for veterans

The American Society of Anesthesiologists is discussing how health care for veterans has changed and what we can do to protect them. The VA system is proposing to remove anesthesiologists from the operating rooms and attempting to replace them with nurses.

President of the American Society of Anesthesiologists Dr. Randall Clark says this is unnecessary and unsafe for the veterans of the nation. They need the public’s help to stop this change from happening. Visit here to send a letter to legislators to halt this change.

To learn more, visit www.safevacare.org/.