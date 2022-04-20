Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department seeks volunteers

As the weather gets warmer it means more kittens are on their way. The population can get overwhelming and they can end up in shelters. This is what the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is gearing up for.

Puppy and kitty season runs from April till about mid-October and there are many ways to help the shelter out. They are looking for individuals to become foster parents for the large number of animals that are in the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. It is a simple process to become a foster. You will send an email to awdfoster@cabq.gov or visit here and they will follow up.

If you are unable to foster you can help out in other ways by volunteering or donating. Starting now till April 30 they are holding a virtual shower to gather supplies for the animals in need. To learn more, visit www.cabq.gov/pets/.