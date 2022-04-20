Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce discusses updates

They have a community calendar and it is full of events. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce works to promote, develop and enhance economic opportunities for small and Hispanic businesses throughout New Mexico.

Chief Development Officer Shannon Jacques stopped by New Mexico Living to introduce their new vice president of convention and tourism. Their department works by reaching out to nearby markets. Then they find ways to bring individuals to our city so they can check out local businesses and hotels. The campaign focuses on how we are a day away from our neighboring states.

They are holding events over the next couple of months.