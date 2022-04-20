Animal Humane New Mexico bring home Oliver

Animal Humane New Mexico is dedicated to helping and rehoming homeless pets throughout our state.

Today they brought the pet of the week, Oliver. Oliver is a large pup full of love, he is a sweet boy with a large personality. Affection and people are something he thrives at no matter who it is. The perfect fit for him would be someone who could take him on regular walks or hikes. If this is the right fit for you, stop by the shelter to visit with him.

It is National Pet ID Week and it is important to keep your pets IDed. This will help you find your pet if they get lost or help the shelters find you. To learn more, visit animalhumanenm.org/.