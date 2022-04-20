Stroll with the Dinos & Dragons

Take a trip of a lifetime with prehistoric dinosaurs and even some dragons. The Dino & Dragon Stroll will be coming to Albuquerque with a realistic experience unlike any other.

The event will be on April 23 and 24 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It is the first time Dino & Dragon Stroll has made an appearance in Albuquerque, the tour will allow you to see tons of massive dragons and dinosaurs. Some over 28 feet tall! They will have many activities for the kids that include rides and bounce houses. Dino & Dragon Stroll will also have a sensory-friendly session on Saturday, April 23 at 8:30 a.m.

The one-of-a-kind event is only here for two days, visit here to grab your tickets.