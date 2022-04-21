Back on stage, The Adobe Theater

They are hitting the stage. The Adobe Theater is getting ready to present its production of ‘Driving Miss Daisy.’

The production is Alfred Uhry’s Pulitzer prizing-winning drama that was inspired by the playwright’s grandma, her chauffeur, and his father. His grandma was a Jewish woman who lived in Altlanta in the 1960s and had to give up driving after an accident. Which lead her to hire a chauffeur names Coleman for 25-years.

The show will be from April 29 to May 22 with various showtimes. As a reminder, Adobe Theater is requiring all guests to provide proof of vaccination with a booster or a negative result on a Covid-19 test before being seated for the performance. Tickets range from $17-$20. For more information, visit www.adobetheater.org/home.