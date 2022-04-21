Festival Ballet Albuquerque collab of music & dance

They are combining classical and contemporary dance with eclectic music. Festival Ballet Albuquerque is joining the NHCC to present Sacred Journeys III.

This performance will showcase a reflection of New Mexican cultures with dance, music, and spoken word. Two-time Grammy award-winning musician Robert Mirabal and Former New York City Ballet Jock Soto stopped by New Mexico Living to provide details about the job. The event will be at the Albuquerque Journal Theatre from April 22 to 24. Tickets are known to sell out, get yours soon.

Sacred Journeys III Showtimes:

April 22 7:00 p.m.

April 23 7:00 p.m.

April 24 2:00 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $14-$48. With a VIP Meet & Greet After-Party add-on for $50 on April 23 after the show. For more information visit, festivalballetabq.org/wp/?page_id=111.