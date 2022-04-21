Start a new path with Brighter Journey Foundation

Offering help to those looking to start in trade school. Brighter Journey Foundation is a local welding and trade school that offers certifications and case management for young adults.

The foundation opens classes to high school students or individuals who want to get a start in this career field. They will take students through a three-step process. It includes a student assessment, training, and job placement. Their program will fill the industry needs for welders in New Mexico and throughout the U.S. To learn more about the program, visit www.brighterjourneyfoundation.org/.