Santa Fe Playhouse celebrates 100 years

This organization is celebrating 100 years. The Santa Fe Playhouse was founded back in 1922 with a vision to bring theater to the community and they are still doing that to this day.

They have been able to bring the beauty of performing arts to New Mexico and now they have its latest production coming soon. Their latest work is titled, Edward Albee’s A Delicate Balance about a couple dealing with many familial tensions. The show runs from April 21 to May 15 with various showtimes. Tickets range from $30 – $75 and special pricing for students and seniors. To learn more about the organization, visit santafeplayhouse.org/.