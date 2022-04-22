Take a unique stroll with The Dino & Dragon Stroll

They are back on the set again with a new guest. The Dino & Dragon Stroll stopped by New Mexico Living to give all the details about the event.

The unforgettable event will be on April 23 and 24 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The event will be the first of its kind and will also be supporting local New Mexico organizations. The event will be able to take you back in time and experience what it was like to walk among these massive creatures. Ticket prices range from $33.05 to $5.25. For more information on the event, visit www.dinostroll.com/.