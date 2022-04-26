35th annual ‘Run for the Zoo’ is back

The big event is back in-person after being virtual. The New Mexico BioPark Society is hosting its annual Run for the Zoo event.

This year they have added several distances for the run, ranging from a half marathon to a one-mile fun run. If attendees are unable to make the event they are still offering a virtual run from any location. Each attendee will receive a free t-shirt, race bib, and free entry into the zoo on May 1. Packet pick-up will be on Saturday, April 30 at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden.

There will also be free Park & Ride services at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden and Albuquerque Little Theatre. Registration is open, visit here to sign up runforthezoo.org/.