Ultimate Ninja Obstacle Gym hosts charity event

This gym is setting up an event to help out a local organization. The Ultimate Ninja Obstacle Gym is a locally-owned fitness facility where people can experience the most challenging obstacle courses around.

In May, they are hosting an obstacle course run that will benefit ‘Wings for Life‘, a charity that works to break the cycle of incarceration. The event will be held on May 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be multiple divisions to choose from by age range. Spectators are free, tickets will be $55 until May 10 then the price will increase to $65. All proceeds from the event will go to the charity.

To register, visit ninjamasterapp.com/events/3128-ultimate-ocr-3k-unaa-gym.