Cowboy needs a home, Animal Humane New Mexico

They work to support homeless animals and help them find their home. Since 1965 they have improved the lives of New Mexico’s cats and dogs.

Today Animal Humane New Mexico has brought the pet of the week. Cowboy is a two-year cattle dog cross, who has a goofy personality. He does well with small and medium size dogs, house broken, and enjoys regular walks. Cowboy is looking for a home and he can fit any type of house hold.

April is National Pet First-aid month and Animal Humane NM wants you to be prepared for pet needs. Madison Beets recommends to have a list of numbers ready, gauze, towels, and other solutions to be prepared. For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org/.