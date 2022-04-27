HHC Supply partners with middle school to help community

These two groups have come together in a community partnership. HHC Supply: A Division of Hacienda Home Centers and Wilson Middle School are joining forces to grow awareness of the needs of the surrounding community.

HHC Supply has been offering New Mexico Supplier services for over 40 years but they also have a passion to support the community. They have worked to create the ‘HHC Bloom Garden Project‘, which provides resources to about 20 families a week. They have four classes that work to maintain the garden. HHC has worked to assist in building the ‘HHC Bloom Garden Project’. They are looking until May 13 for individuals to donate to the ‘Wildcat Wish list’ and on May 20 volunteers can help renovate the harder. For more information, click here.