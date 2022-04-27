Community

The Apostolic-Prophetic Connection hosts July event

Working to empower people. The Apostolic Prophetic Connection is an organization that inspires men and women to embrace their creative abilities and thrive in an international marketplace.

They are holding a big event in July, ‘The Gathering of Sons and Daughters‘ will be from July 13 through 16. Tickets for non-members range from $90-$125 and for members range from $60-$110. Each day will include minstrels, art facilitators, and additional speakers. The event will be located at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown Hotel. For more information, visit www.drelizabethhairston.com/.

