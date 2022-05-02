Celebrate 30 years of Powerball, New Mexico Lottery

If luck is in the air, it might be time to pick up a New Mexico Lottery scratcher. They have a variety of games to choose from and they even have an online special.

They just released a new game that came out today. It is called ‘Super Cash Spectacular‘ which is $20. It will offer players a lot of chances to win. Powerball is celebrating its 30th anniversary and throughout its history, they have had some big wins. To celebrate they are allowing players who buy six tickets to receive a promo code to enter to win more prizes. For more information, visit www.nmlottery.com/.