Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce May update

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is working to promote and enhance economic development for local businesses. They are hosting their annual golf tournament.

The Hispano Chamber Golf Classic will be held on May 5 at the Santa Ana Golf Club. They have sold out for team spots but they do have a few sponsor spots for this event. Each golf hole will have activities and a swag bag for attendees. The funds raised for this event will all go to help the education fund. For more information on upcoming events, visit www.ahcnm.org/.