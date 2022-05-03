New Mexico Sol works to help local fire relief

As New Mexico fires continue to grow there are locals stepping up to do their part in aiding in fire relief efforts. There is a lot of focus to help those affected in Northern New Mexico.

New Mexico Sol is a local non-profit that has been working to support families along with other organizations. Currently, the whole town is evacuated and there are no stores open. They are in need of donations of various items. The donations can be accepted at the Albuquerque and Santa Fe drop-off locations, listed here. For more information on how to help, visit www.newmexsol.com/.