Bosque Redondo Memorial ‘Grand Opening’

Take a trip to learn all about New Mexico’s history. Started in 1931 the New Mexico Historic Sites is a division of the Department of Cultural affairs that puts on programs and exhibits throughout the state.

They also oversee eight historic sites, one has an exciting event coming up. The Bosque Redondo Memorial was known as ‘America’s concentration camp.’ The division worked to create a Tribal partnership to tell the history of the communities that were involved in the site. The grand opening will be on May 28 and it is a free event. The first 500 people to show up will get a free lunch. The event will include entertainment, authentic shopping, and various activities. For more information, visit nmhistoricsites.org/.