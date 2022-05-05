Networking and resource opportunities for New Mexicans

Offering help to New Mexican workers. The Workers’ Compensation Association of New Mexico offers educational and networking opportunities to industry professionals throughout the state.

They also offer support to individuals by providing higher education scholarships for dependents of workers who have experienced an accident, died, or became permanently disabled. They raise money for these scholarships by holding many events throughout the year. Their annual conference is coming up, it will run on May 11 to 13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a variety of vendors that offers resources and educational opportunities. For more information, visit www.wcaofnm.com/.