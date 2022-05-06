Local nursing center celebrates National Nurses Week

Working to celebrate excellence in nursing. The New Mexico Center for Nursing Excellence has a mission to advance and engage the nursing community while working to improve the health of New Mexicans.

They are promoting National Nurses Week which runs from May 6 to 12. The week is mentioned to honor and recognize nurses for the work they do. They are hosting the Nursing Excellence Awards which will give out more than 20 awards. They have an important category called “A Touch of Life” which is meant for patients and anyone in the community who has been impacted by a nurse’s work. They are asking individuals to nominate a nurse for a “Touch a Life” award here.

For more information, visit www.nmnursingexcellence.org/.