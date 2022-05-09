M’tucci’s Restaurants offers services for celebrations

M’tucci’s Restaurants offers an enriching experience to dine and celebrate while enjoying Italian dishes. They are getting ready to help customers with all their private dining needs.

Graduation season is coming. M’tucci’s recommends contacting them soon to get a spot at one of their locations. Each restaurant location offers different and unique private dining spaces. Robin Dibble, General Manager at M’tucci’s Moderno says his location offers a room for up to 60-70 people with a private bar, restroom, and patio. During their private events, they offer a number of food options that can be catered and chose custom menus.

If you are looking for an off-site party they offer catering options. They can bring food, a bar, and other options to set up a wonderful celebration. For more information, visit www.mtuccis.com/.