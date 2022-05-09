New Mexico Broadcasters Association virtual job fair

The New Mexico Broadcaster Association is hosting a job fair. The job fair will run from May 9 to May 13.

This thriving industry offers exciting career opportunities in many areas. Open positions include promotions, news, business administration, engineering, and more. At the fair, you will get an opportunity to apply for jobs online and learn more about the industry.

There will also be jobs available at our sister station, KRQE News 13. To register for this virtual job fair, click here.