Animal Humane New Mexico, “pet adoption is important”

Animal Humane New Mexico works to provide services to homeless pets, adopters, and all animals in need around New Mexico. They want to remind you of an important message.

Right now animal shelters all across the state are above capacity, especially in the areas where wildfire is on the rise. This might mean it is time to open your doors for a four-legged friend. There are many pets in need of a home, you can browse a full list of adoptable pets here.

Today, they brought in an adoptable pet of the week. Spot is a two-year-old Australian Cattle dog cross. He is a sweet and goofy man who enjoys walks and learning more tricks. He came to Animal Humane as a transfer from Bernalillo County Animal Resource Center.

For more information, visit animalhumanenm.org/.