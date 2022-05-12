Albuquerque Little Theatre is back with ‘Grease!’

The Albuquerque Little Theatre will be back on stage. They are showcasing their recent production. Grease!

Join them as they take attendees on a trip with the whole ‘Grease’ gang. The theatre is running the show with two different casts. The show will run from May 13 to June 5 with a variety of showtimes. Tickets and cast vary per show. They do have certain COVID safety policies for the event, review their guidelines here. For more information, visit albuquerquelittletheatre.org/.