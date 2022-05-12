‘Macabre brand of magician’, Jordan Jonas

Known as the professional weirdo, Jordan Jonas has returned for a show announcement. His work includes weaving elements of supernatural abilities, seance demonstrations, and storytelling.

Jonas will allow your mind to enter into an experience that will leave you feeling haunted even after the show ends. He has a performance coming up. Black Magick with Jordan Jonas will be on May 13 starting at 7 p.m. Tickets will be $20. Watch as he performs one of his rituals to Chad and Monica live on set. To follow Jordan, visit his Instagram or Facebook page.