Healthy Memorial Day recipes from SWEAT Bootcamp

Trying to be healthy during the holidays can be hard. Parties and food can be a temptation from staying on track with your fitness goal.

Kimberly Lynn Samborski from SWEAT Bootcamp joined New Mexico Living to offer some tips and recipes for the upcoming holiday. Samborski has created a number of recipes that are healthy, today she brought in a sweet and savory option.

Recipe:

‘Little Roll-ups’ Carb Chopper Tortilla 2 Tablespoons of Whipper Cream Cheese, add into cream cheese: Italian and ranch seasoning Sliced ham Pickle

Then you will roll it up and cut it into six bite-size pieces

She also offers workout sessions online and you can start your seven-day free trial. Visit www.sweatvirtualtrainer.com/ for more information on how to start a fitness program that works for you.