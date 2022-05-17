KRQE Cares welcomes WisePies as a Corporate Sponsor

Coming together to make a difference for children across New Mexico. That is the goal of KRQE Cares. They work to provide shoes, food, and books for kids in Title I schools. It would not be possible without the generous donations of the community, businesses, and viewers. To learn more about KRQE Cares, click here.

Today WiseChoice foods became a corporate sponsor. They have chosen to bring in incentives to support and elevate the community. They have donated $10,000 to KRQE Cares and joined in last week at Moriarty Elementary School for the KRQE Cares visit. WiseChoice foods has a goal to double its donation efforts within the next year. To learn more about WiseChoice Foods, click here.