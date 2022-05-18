Community

Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hiring

By on

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is looking for individuals to take care of the dozens of homeless pets. The department is hiring for a variety of positions. Each position is a full-time job but they do offer part-time if needed. Andres Couch Animal Protection Service Officer stopped by New Mexico Living to explain the job.

To become a field officer they ask that individuals have three years of experience handling animals, a High School Diploma/GED, and no felony convictions. Daily job duties will include calls that come in from 311 or 242-COPS, wildlife capture, and more. Albuquerque Animal Welfare is offering a hiring incentive of a $1,500 bonus, receiving the bonus is based on if individuals stay. To learn more about all the positions, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cabq.

Now Hiring:

Categories: Community, Living Show

Tagged as: