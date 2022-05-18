Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is hiring

The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is looking for individuals to take care of the dozens of homeless pets. The department is hiring for a variety of positions. Each position is a full-time job but they do offer part-time if needed. Andres Couch Animal Protection Service Officer stopped by New Mexico Living to explain the job.

To become a field officer they ask that individuals have three years of experience handling animals, a High School Diploma/GED, and no felony convictions. Daily job duties will include calls that come in from 311 or 242-COPS, wildlife capture, and more. Albuquerque Animal Welfare is offering a hiring incentive of a $1,500 bonus, receiving the bonus is based on if individuals stay. To learn more about all the positions, visit www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cabq.

Now Hiring: